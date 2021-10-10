The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNS. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,625,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 566,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,889,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 899,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,541,000 after buying an additional 65,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.