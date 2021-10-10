The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $116.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

