The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.75. The Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 32.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 106.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

