The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 73,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 129,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.