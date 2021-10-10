The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Truist upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

