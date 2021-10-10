The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:GEO opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 22,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 224.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 393,893 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.