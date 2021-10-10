The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $72.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.18.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.67. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

