The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. The Joint posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Joint.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%.

JYNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $80.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.