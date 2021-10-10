The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JYNT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut The Joint from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Joint currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.43.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The Joint has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. Equities analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $906,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

