The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $38.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

