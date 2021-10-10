The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The Macerich by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $446,788 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAC. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

