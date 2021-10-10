The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 805 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of EnerSys worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 43.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 140.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.37. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.