Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

