Tiger Eye Capital LLC Has $11.05 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,521 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 20,954 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for about 3.2% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 718.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.82. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,077 shares of company stock worth $17,995,741. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

