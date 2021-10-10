Tiger Eye Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,011,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,576,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,175,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Atlassian by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 83,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 48,399 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock opened at $390.74 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $420.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

