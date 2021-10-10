Tiger Eye Capital LLC Sells 640,953 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,953 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 1.3% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

MGM opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

