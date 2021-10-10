Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,202,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,972,816. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tilray has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 589.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 802.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Tilray by 70.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 62,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 56.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

