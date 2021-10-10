Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $10.49 on Friday. Tilray has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.