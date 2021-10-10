Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at CIBC

Tilray (TSE:TLRY) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday.

TLRY opened at C$13.06 on Friday. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of C$13.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -7.59.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

