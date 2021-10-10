Torex Gold Resources’ (TXG) Hold Rating Reiterated at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.58.

TSE TXG remained flat at $C$13.49 on Friday. 478,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$21.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.06.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

