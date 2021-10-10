Torex Gold Resources’ (TXG) Hold Rating Reiterated at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.58.
TSE TXG remained flat at $C$13.49 on Friday. 478,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$21.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.06.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
