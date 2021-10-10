Toronado Partners LLC Increases Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. LendingTree accounts for about 7.4% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Toronado Partners LLC owned about 0.90% of LendingTree worth $25,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $136.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.12 and its 200-day moving average is $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.02 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.30 and a beta of 1.48.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

