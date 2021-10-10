Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 388,006 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388,006 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $21,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 26.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 74.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,672 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Ally Financial stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

