Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,392 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $28,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after buying an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $15,235,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $108.73 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.