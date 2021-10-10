Toronto Dominion Bank Has $20.69 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,955 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $20,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $427,331,000 after buying an additional 989,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Shares of PXD opened at $193.08 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $194.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average of $155.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

