Toronto Dominion Bank Has $23.47 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 102.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,279 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $23,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

