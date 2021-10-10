Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $26,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $195.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.94 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

