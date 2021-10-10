Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 46,401 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,401 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $22,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 188,751 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 122.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,473,000 after acquiring an additional 164,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $165.83 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.56 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

