TradeStars (TSX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.74 Million

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. TradeStars has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $145,481.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00134953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00086568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,109.56 or 0.99679209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.28 or 0.06436028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003323 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,271 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

