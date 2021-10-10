Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $69.91.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

In other news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.