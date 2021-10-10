Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

TRATF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Traton has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

