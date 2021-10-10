Trexquant Investment LP Invests $533,000 in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,643 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

PDCE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $843,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

