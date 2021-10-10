Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of The Cato worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Cato in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Cato during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Cato during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Cato during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cato during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATO stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.95. The Cato Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.75 million for the quarter. The Cato had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

