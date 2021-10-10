Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 733,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 43,332 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 579,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $56.79 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.