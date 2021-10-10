Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

EAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.