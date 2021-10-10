Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 8,660 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

