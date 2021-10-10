Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of AER opened at $59.32 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.