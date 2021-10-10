Tribe (TRIBE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.04 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $325.58 million and $22.04 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00047527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00222236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00097978 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

