Truist Raises Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target to $7.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price upped by Truist from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 6.23.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 963,970 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.