Truist Raises Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $38.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target upped by Truist from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 490,474 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

