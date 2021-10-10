Truist Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $35.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.04.

OXY opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,300 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

