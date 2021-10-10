Truist Securities Boosts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $250.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.65.

Shares of DASH opened at $204.42 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.93 and a 200 day moving average of $168.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $14,235,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,143,752 shares of company stock worth $2,205,897,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $48,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

