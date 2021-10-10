TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $567.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report $567.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $563.91 million and the highest is $570.10 million. TTEC reported sales of $492.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $703,745,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $4,591,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,591,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,145,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $92.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. TTEC has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

