TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TUIFY. Barclays downgraded TUI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.39 on Thursday. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.