Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at about $42,750,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at about $18,328,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,277.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 627,419 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at about $14,679,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the period.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

