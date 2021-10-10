Typhoon Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $795,772.84 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $795,772.84 and $3,534.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00132019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.45 or 0.99793600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.31 or 0.06263041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003214 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

