UBS Group Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $172.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PEP. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $156.03 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.