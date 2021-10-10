UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on UiPath from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of PATH opened at $51.38 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.23.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $104,035,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.