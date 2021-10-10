UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Cut to $72.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target cut by analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.23. UiPath has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,561,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358 in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

