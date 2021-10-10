Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 41,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,683,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.1169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

