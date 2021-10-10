Umbrella Network (UMB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.94 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $40.67 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00074410 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

